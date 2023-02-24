War in Ukraine drags into second year, Russia isolated in UN vote

As fighting raged on in Ukraine's east and south, its allies around the world showed their support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the Ukrainian flag colours of blue and yellow and people draped in Ukrainian flags gathered at a vigil in London. In Brussels, European Union buildings were similarly lit up in the colours.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Thursday marking the war's anniversary and demanding Russia pull out and stop fighting.

There were 141 votes in favour and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no - Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Russia's ally China abstained on the UN vote.