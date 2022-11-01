More grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian suspension

Three outbound vessels had left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

Turkey, one of the brokers and guarantors of the deal, sounded optimistic that a solution would be found to return Russia to the agreement and keep exports safe as the war rages on.

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said in a statement that the ships' movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations working there, and that the Russian delegation had been informed.