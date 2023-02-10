Bangladesh is sending humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria

The government has sent a team of 61 medical experts and rescuers to Turkey, joining humanitarian efforts to help hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by the earthquakes.

The magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through southeast Turkey and war-torn Syria early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving countless more injured or homeless.

The death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades crossed 21,000 in both countries on Friday.