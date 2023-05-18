    বাংলা

    Chinese, Indian climbers die during separate Everest expeditions

    The climbers died in separate incidents and the details were not available

    Reuters
    Published : 18 May 2023, 01:32 PM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 01:32 PM

    A Chinese climber died en route to the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday while a 59-year-old Indian woman was evacuated from base camp suffering an unspecified illness and died on her way to hospital, a government official and hiking companies said.

    Bigyan Koirala, an official at the Department of Tourism, said the climbers died in separate incidents. Details were not available.

    Lakpa Sherpa, a senior official of the 8K Expeditions company, said the Chinese national died in the so-called “death zone” of Everest above 8,000 metres (26,246 feet) during a push for the 8,849-metre summit.

    “We have only received the information about the death but details are yet to come,” Lakpa told Reuters.

    Suzanne Leopoldina Jesus, from the Indian state of Maharashtra, was taken ill at the base camp and died after being evacuated to Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, Tendi Sherpa of the Glacier Himalaya hiking company which organised her expedition, said.

    “Her body has already been flown to a hospital in Kathmandu,” he told Reuters.

    Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks, has issued 478 climbing permits for Everest during the current season ending this month.

    Eight climbers, including the Chinese and Indian nationals, have died on Mount Everest during the current season which started in March.

    Everest has been climbed more than 11,000 times since it was first scaled in 1953 and at least 320 climbers have died on the mountain.

    A Nepali sherpa climbed Everest for a record 27th time on Wednesday when a British mountaineer made his 17th ascent, the most by a foreigner.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan 15, 2020.
    Nepali sherpa becomes world’s second person to scale Everest 26 times
    Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, stood atop the 8,849-m peak, sharing the record number of summits with Kami Rita Sherpa
    Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa waves upon his arrival after climbing Mount Everest for the 24th time in 2019, setting a record for the most summits of the world's highest mountain, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 25, 2019.
    Nepali sherpa sets Everest record with 27th ascent
    Seven Summit Treks, for which the 53-year-old Kami Rita works, said he got to the summit along with a foreign climber
    Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan 15, 2020.
    3 Nepali sherpa climbers go missing on Everest
    Tourism Department official Yubaraj Khatiwada said a block of snow fell and buried them
    Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal Jan 15, 2020. REUTERS
    'Death zone' queues feared on Everest
    So far, Nepal has handed out a record 463 permits to climb Everest between March and May, beating 2021's 409

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk