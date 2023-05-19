The Group of Seven (G7) leaders, to be joined this weekend by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pledged to restrict any exports to Russia that could help President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his neighbour and to stop sanctions-busting.

"Today’s actions will further tighten the vice on Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions," US Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement accompanying a raft of new US measures.

A statement issued by G7 leaders said restrictions would cover exports of industrial machinery, tools and technology useful to Russia's war effort, while efforts would be pursued to limit Russian revenues from trade in metals and diamonds.