    বাংলা

    India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths

    The cheetahs were moved to central India's Kuno National Park in the initial phase of a plan to revive the species

    Reuters
    Published : 8 May 2023, 03:18 PM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 03:18 PM

    Two of 20 cheetahs brought from southern Africa to India to re-establish the species in the country have died this year but the rest are well, the government said on Monday, although it said the unprecedented project had its challenges. 

    The cheetahs were moved to central India's Kuno National Park in September and February in the initial phase of a plan to revive the species that disappeared from the country 70 years ago.

    The deaths raised concerns about the effort that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed, but that some conservationists have called a "vanity project" that overlooks the fact the African cheetah is not native to South Asia. 

    The sub-species is similar to but distinct from the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah now only found in Iran. 

    The government said a six-year-old female cheetah from Namibia became ill in late January and died in March, after suffering from chronic renal insufficiency. 

    An adult male of unknown age from South Africa developed acute neuromuscular symptoms in late April and died, just over a week after he was released from his quarantine camp into a larger acclimatisation camp.

    "The other cheetahs have been closely monitored and none of them has shown any similar symptoms," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement. 

    "They all appear to be perfectly healthy, are hunting for themselves and displaying other natural behaviours." 

    The ministry said a team of experts from South Africa and India visited the park in Madhya Pradesh state on April 30 and submitted a report to it on the way ahead. 

    "It is not surprising that a project of this magnitude and complexity would face many challenges," the ministry said. "This is the first intercontinental re-introduction of a wild, large carnivore species and therefore there is no comparable historical precedent."

    RELATED STORIES
    Sibongile Molete, one of 40 novice swimmers, gestures during her swimming lessons at a public pool in Soweto, South Africa, Mar 28, 2023.
    S African older women splash their way to health in Soweto pool
    More than 40 older women go to the pool every week during the summer to face their fear of drowning and improve their health
    Alamy/Reuters Connect
    Gunmen kill 10 in South African homestead
    The victims included seven women and three men, according to the country's police ministry
    Four young children pose for a photo as they sit on a plastic crate in the parking lot of apartment blocks in the Scottsdene neighbourhood in Cape Town, South Africa, Mar 9, 2023.
    Cape Town turns to surveillance tech to stop violence
    City leaders hope an array of new tech will help deter criminals - but residents warn it's not a simple fix
    Cricket - South Africa v Netherlands - 2nd One Day International - Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa - March 31, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action.
    South Africa move closer to WC qualification with easy win over Dutch
    If South Africa win their last qualifying ODI against the Dutch then the West Indies will drop out of the top eight and be forced to compete in the qualifying tournament

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps