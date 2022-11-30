Elephants on the rampage: Can insuring Kenyan farmers keep the peace?

When Josephine Kisero moved her family down the hill to a new home with a larger plot of land in Mwankoma village, in southern Kenya, she planned to grow enough crops, including corn, sunflowers and cassava, to provide for her six children.

What she did not consider were the elephants that frequently wander from the nearby drought-hit Tsavo National Park into her village hunting for food and water.

"Every time we plant crops, elephants come and feed on most of them, while trampling the crops they don't eat," said Kisero, 50, walking around her 20-acre (8-hectare) farm, with its empty fields of loose red soil dotted with shrivelled trees.

The animals are straying from the dried-out park because they cannot find anything to eat or drink there, she added.