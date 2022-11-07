As planet heats, Brazil's anteaters face rising extinction risk

"Most people are completely oblivious to how biology supports their lives. They are completely oblivious to the biological origins of a medication when they go to get a refill at the pharmacy," biologist Thomas Lovejoy, who coined the term "biological diversity", said last year before his death.

"Biodiversity is a living library of 4 billion years of evolution, with each organism and species daily working on biological challenges and solutions in their own existence. It's a pretty powerful way to generate a lot of knowledge," said the scientist, who worked much of his life in the Brazilian Amazon.

HUNGRY ORPHANS

At the Orphans of Fire rescue center in rural Aquidauana, young giant anteaters being rehabbed press against a chainlink fence at feeding time, waiting to eat a mix of soy, eggs and cow plasma protein until they can dig out ants and termites on their own.

Their probing tongues - up to 60 centimetres (23 inches) long - leave long lines of thick saliva on their carers' clothes and skin.

"It has to be gluey so the ants stick to it", noted Mazzoni, the veterinarian.

With a limited high-protein diet of insects in the wild, the animals' metabolism has evolved to be relatively slow, with their average body temperature around 34 degrees Celsius, low for mammals.

Anteaters in the Pantanal forage mainly in open fields, and hotter days there mean many are on the move fewer daylight hours and need more often to seek trees for shade and rest, something increasingly difficult as more trees are burned or cut.

The Pantanal's average temperature has risen 2 degrees Celsius since 1980, above the global average, according to Brazilian research institutions and data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information.

A 2020 study in the journal Nature estimates it is one of the areas in South America with the highest percentage of species at risk from climate change.

Andreas Meyer, a Brazilian biodiversity researcher at the University of Cape Town, said more frequent and severe weather extremes are leaving many stressed species with little time to recover between crises.

Soaring forest losses in the Amazon, to the north, are also affecting the Pantanal's supply of water.

Typically, water vapor rises from the moist Amazon forest and is blown toward southern South America, a phenomenon known as "flying rivers".

But as the forest vanishes, the rivers are slowing.

According to data from the nonprofit MapBiomas, the area of the Pantanal covered by water during the height of seasonal floods has shrunk by 29% between 1988 and 2018, the last year the region flooded.