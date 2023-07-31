Less lost in translation: Foreigners get high-tech help in Tokyo's baffling Shinjuku rail hub

Kevin Khani was among foreign travellers who got turned around in the Seibu-Shinjuku station recently and found the VoiceBiz window helpful.

"The translations were spot on," said the 30-year-old German, who works at Alibaba. "It might sound a bit weird, but you feel safe immediately because you know there's a human on the other side. So you take your time to explain what you need and you will know that they will understand what you need."

Seibu Railway, a unit of the Seibu Holdings 9024.T conglomerate, installed the translation window this month at its Seibu-Shinjuku station, the terminus of one of its central Tokyo lines, for a three-month trial before considering a wider rollout.

About 135,000 passengers pass through the station daily, including many foreigners shuttling between tourist hot spots, such as Tokyo's new Harry Potter theme park.

"Our goal in introducing this was to improve the smoothness of communication by letting people look at each other's face," said Ayano Yajima, a sales and marketing supervisor at Seibu Railway.

The device was also tested out at Kansai International Airport earlier this year, and Toppan has aims to sell it to businesses and government offices in Japan to contend with both foreign travellers and an ever-growing number of immigrants.