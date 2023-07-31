    বাংলা

    Less lost in translation: Foreigners get high-tech help in Tokyo's baffling Shinjuku rail hub

    A new device allows tourists to speak to station attendants through a semi-transparent screen that spells out their words in different languages

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2023, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 08:40 AM

    As Japan enjoys a post-pandemic resurgence in tourism from around the globe, Seibu Railway is testing out an automated translation window to help confused foreigners navigate one of Tokyo's most complex transportation hubs.

    The device, developed by printing company Toppan and called VoiceBiz, lets customers speak to a station attendant over microphones while the semi-transparent screen between them spells out their words in Japanese and one of 11 other languages.

    More than 2 million visitors arrived in Japan last month, the most since the pandemic kicked off in 2019, and travellers from the United States and Europe exceeded pre-outbreak levels as the weak yen makes the trip the cheapest in decades.

    Kevin Khani was among foreign travellers who got turned around in the Seibu-Shinjuku station recently and found the VoiceBiz window helpful.

    "The translations were spot on," said the 30-year-old German, who works at Alibaba. "It might sound a bit weird, but you feel safe immediately because you know there's a human on the other side. So you take your time to explain what you need and you will know that they will understand what you need."

    Seibu Railway, a unit of the Seibu Holdings 9024.T conglomerate, installed the translation window this month at its Seibu-Shinjuku station, the terminus of one of its central Tokyo lines, for a three-month trial before considering a wider rollout.

    About 135,000 passengers pass through the station daily, including many foreigners shuttling between tourist hot spots, such as Tokyo's new Harry Potter theme park.

    "Our goal in introducing this was to improve the smoothness of communication by letting people look at each other's face," said Ayano Yajima, a sales and marketing supervisor at Seibu Railway.

    The device was also tested out at Kansai International Airport earlier this year, and Toppan has aims to sell it to businesses and government offices in Japan to contend with both foreign travellers and an ever-growing number of immigrants.

    With its many rail lines - some connected, some not - and gigantic bus station, Shinjuku district is the ultimate testing ground for way-finding tech.

    Across the road from the Seibu station is Shinjuku's central Japan Railway (JR) station, which is the busiest in the world, with some 3.6 million people passing through daily. A rabbit warren of tunnels connects the JR station to multiple train and subway lines run by other companies.

    Weary from a 1 a.m. flight arrival, French tourists Isabelle and Marc Rigaud used the translation window to try to find their way from the Seibu station to the JR station. They still needed a help from a bystander to get there.

    "It's very Japan," Isabelle, 47, said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022.
    As Japan aligns with US chip curbs on China, some in Tokyo feel uneasy
    Officials in Tokyo feel that a combative US approach may hamper coordination and needlessly provoke Beijing
    Tourists wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan Mar 25, 2020. REUTERS
    Visitors to Japan top 2m in Jun
    Even with a record heat wave in Japan, travellers are pouring in, taking advantage of a slide in the currency that has made holidays the cheapest in decades
    A Myanmar protester residing in Japan uses a flag with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Tokyo, Japan Feb 1, 2023.
    Myanmar education system in 'crisis' as rebellion rages on: WB
    Across Myanmar, only about 22% of eligible students are enrolled at the high-school level, the World Bank said in a report
    Yuna Kato works with male students at her college club to produce a light human-powered aircraft at the school, at Tokyo University in Tokyo, Japan June 30, 2023, in this screen grab from video.
    Smart girls don’t marry? Japan rushes to erase stigma for women in science
    Japan ranks last among wealthy nations with only 16% of female university students majoring in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and with just one female scientist for every seven

    Opinion

    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda