    বাংলা

    Thai jobless rate lowest in 3 years in Q1 as tourism rebounds

    Employment increased 2.4% in January-March from a year earlier, up from a 1.5% rise in the previous three months

    Reuters
    Published : 22 May 2023, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 05:08 AM

    Thailand's unemployment rate hit a three-year low in the first quarter, the state planning agency said on Monday, declining to 1.05% from 1.15% in the last three months of 2022 as recovery in the crucial tourism industry strengthened.

    Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, driven by the continued pickup in the travel sector, a key source of jobs that was decimated by the pandemic.

    Employment increased 2.4% in January-March from a year earlier, up from a 1.5% rise in the previous three months, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said in a statement.

    The jobless rate in January-March, with 420,000 unemployed, was the lowest since the 1.03% recorded in the first quarter of 2020, before the economy felt the full impacts of the pandemic.

    Thailand's definition of unemployment is narrow, however, and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week. Analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2023.
    After 'historic' win for Thai opposition, complex coalition talks loom
    Pita Limjaroenrat says he has been in contact with five opposition parties on forming a coalition and warns any attempt to interfere in the election outcome will come at ‘a hefty price’
    Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, waves to the crowd during the general election in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2023.
    Thailand opposition crushes military parties in election rout
    The liberal Move Forward party and the populist Pheu Thai Party were far out in front with 99% of votes counted
    Electoral workers prepare ahead of the upcoming general election, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 13, 2023.
    Old rivalries, new battle as Thailand goes to the polls
    About 52 million eligible voters are choosing among progressive opposition parties - one with a knack for winning elections - and others allied with royalist generals
    Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin, a local property tycoon, react as they attend a major rally event ahead of the upcoming election, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2023.
    Thai candidates parade through Bangkok before Sunday vote
    Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha faces an uphill battle to retain power in the election, with opposition parties surging in popularity, according to opinion polls

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk