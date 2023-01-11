    বাংলা

    US flights beginning to resume after FAA system outage

    The FAA said it ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its pilot alerting Notice to Air Missions system went out

    Jamie FreedRajesh Kumar Singh and Abhijith GanapavaramReuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 12:49 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 12:49 PM

    US flights were slowly beginning to resume departures after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that impacted thousands of flights.

    The FAA had earlier said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its pilot alerting Notice to Air Missions system went out. The FAA said departures were resuming at Newark and Atlanta airports "due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET."

    Flights already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations.

    US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the FAA system outage, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter. There is no evidence of a cyber-attack at this point, but the president has asked for an investigation, she said.

    The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.

    "The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," the FAA said on Twitter.

    A total of 32,578 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 8:07 a.m. ET (1255 GMT), flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing reasons. Another 409 within, into or out of the country were also cancelled.

    Shares of US carriers fell in Wednesday's premarket trading. Southwest Airlines was down 2.4%, while Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines were down about 1%.

    A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicised by other means.

    Information can go up to 200 pages for long-haul international flights and may include items such as runway closures, bird hazard warnings and construction obstacles.

    United Airlines UAL.O said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA.

    Germany's Lufthansa and Air France both said they were continuing to operate flights to and from the United States, while the French airline said it was monitoring the situation.

    The operator of Paris international airports - Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and Orly airport - said it expects delays to flights.

    Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter that ground stops across the country were causing delays. A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts aircraft at a given airport.

    In an earlier advisory on its website, the FAA said its NOTAM system had "failed", although NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable. Earlier this month, a problem with a different airline computer control system delayed dozens of flights in Florida.

    A total of 21,464 flights are scheduled to depart airports in the United States on Wednesday with a carrying capacity of nearly 2.9 million passengers, data from Cirium shows.

    American Airlines has the most departures from US airports with 4,819 flights scheduled, followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, Cirium data showed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Printed Chinese and South Korean flags are seen in this illustration, Jul 21, 2022.
    China halts short-term visas in S Korea
    It is the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China
    Street vendors (L) wait for customers at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 9, 2023.
    Asian tourism-focused businesses ready for China rebound
    In Thailand, the deputy prime minister personally welcomed Chinese tourists at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport
    Passengers from China's Xiamen arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport after China reopens its borders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan 9, 2023.
    Thailand U-turns on COVID vaccination rule for visitors
    Thailand is enjoying an influx of tourists during its first peak season since the removal last year of tight entry restrictions
    Chinese travellers wear face masks outside the border checkpoint with the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Macau, China, Dec 29, 2022. REUTERS
    China hotels, travel bookings perk up in boon for services sector
    As the Lunar New Year rolls in, Chinese officials expect a significant uptick in activity

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher