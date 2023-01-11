US flights beginning to resume after FAA system outage

US flights were slowly beginning to resume departures after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that impacted thousands of flights.

The FAA had earlier said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its pilot alerting Notice to Air Missions system went out. The FAA said departures were resuming at Newark and Atlanta airports "due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET."

Flights already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations.