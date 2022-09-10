    বাংলা

    Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth's death

    In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death, flight searches to London from the US saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Sept 2022, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 10 Sept 2022, 06:26 AM

    Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

    In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death, flight searches to London from the US saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.

    This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people travelling from the United States.

    Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, and jumped 41% compared with 3 hours before the announcement of the queen's death, Hopper said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan's travel curbs choke off chance for tourism recovery on weak yen
    Japan's travel curbs choke off chance for tourism recovery
    The country further relaxed its infection border controls but its insistence on visitor visas means the yen's plunge won't translate to a tourism boom any time soon
    Nine million foreigners visited Spain in July, near pre-pandemic levels
    9m foreigners visited Spain in July
    The 9.1 million visitors in July spent close to $12 billion, more than twice as much as in 2021
    Foreign tourism to Portugal surpasses pre-COVID levels in July
    Foreign tourism to Portugal tops pre-COVID levels in July
    More than 1.8 million foreigners visited Portugal last month, up from around 600,000 a year ago and slightly above 1.78 million in July of 2019, which was a record year for tourism
    Tourists flock back to France over summer after pandemic
    Tourists flock back to France after pandemic
    Despite the cost of living fears, heatwaves and wildfires, summer 2022 is looking to have been good for the French tourism industry as local and foreign holidaymakers swarmed the country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher