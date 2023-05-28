    বাংলা

    Thailand says 1 million Chinese tourists visited from January to mid-May

    The government expects the number of Chinese visitors to meet its target of 5 million this year

    Reuters
    Published : 28 May 2023, 06:35 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 06:35 AM

    Thailand received one million Chinese tourists between January and May 18, a government official said on Sunday, after China's border reopening.

    The government expects the number of Chinese visitors to meet its target of 5 million this year, with spending of 446 billion baht ($13.18 billion), government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

    Last year, about 274,000 Chinese tourists visited the Southeast Asian country, compared with 11 million in pre-pandemic 2019, or about 28% of the total.

    Overall foreign tourist arrivals were 9.47 million from January to mid-May, the government earlier said, compared with the 11.15 million visitors in the whole of 2022.

    Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, driven by the continued pickup in the crucial tourism sector, a key source of jobs that was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

