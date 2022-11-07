    বাংলা

    Thailand's 'floating train' a big hit as dam waters rise

    Tourists are enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 09:05 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 09:05 AM

    Tickets have been selling out fast in Thailand for rides on a special "floating train", where passengers have been enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels. 

    The route starts in the capital Bangkok and passes through the Pasak Jolasid dam in Lop Buri province six hours away on an elevated track just above the water level, which officials say has been unusually high this year. 

    The train runs only at weekends between November and February and tickets have been sold out until New Year. 

    "I've never seen anything like this before," said Bunyanuch Pahuyut, who was among 600 passengers who have travelled on the route on Sunday.

