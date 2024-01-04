As Japan's Wajima city digs out from quake, hopes fade for tourism recovery

Hotel chef Makoto Wakabayashi was among those in Wajima hoping for a banner year as visitors returned to the scenic, seaside town that weathered more than two years of pandemic gloom.

Those dreams came apart in minutes of violent shaking on New Year's Day, when the strongest earthquake to strike Japan in 13 years and multiple aftershocks devastated the city and claimed dozens of lives.

Days later, buckled roads continue to hamper the influx of aid, while rescuers search for survivors among the flattened structures. Among the badly damaged buildings is Wakabayashi's employer, the seaside Hotel Koshuen.

The total toll on lives and industry in the region from the 7.6 magnitude quake is far from known. But it is already clear that Wajima - renowned for its fisheries, lacquerware, and markets - faces a long road to recovery from not just the quake but a massive fire in a major tourist centre.