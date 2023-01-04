Japan to tighten COVID border controls for travellers from China

Japan will toughen from Sunday its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, in response to a surge of infections among such visitors.

Additional measures will require negative coronavirus tests before passengers board direct flights from China, Kishida said on Wednesday, stepping up measures adopted on Dec 30.

Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, he told a nationally televised New Year news conference.

"Necessary restrictions are still put in place as we are taking all possible measures to prevent infections," Kishida added.