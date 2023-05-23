House swaps and dog walks: Travellers find cheaper alternatives to lodging

UK-based TrustedHousesitters said its membership figures increased 12% to 160,000 in the past quarter, led by growth in the United States.

Paris-based Nomador, a house-sitting platform, saw a 60% increase in new sitters from the last quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, CEO Mathilde Ferrari said.

Some travelers are also turning to unlimited house-swapping. US company HomeExchange said membership levels in the first quarter increased 77% year over year to 110,000 and exchanges increased 63%.

TrustedHousesitters said its sitters rarely face immigration issues but in certain countries like the US and Britain, house-sitting has occasionally been incorrectly categorized as work and required a work visa over a tourist visa.

"As long as the homeowner is not requiring work and compensating specifically for that work, it cannot be construed as unauthorized employment under the Immigration Nationality Act," said New York-based immigration Attorney, Afia Yunus.

"Arguably even an Airbnb would require us to take out the trash and do different things as they relate to staying in the home."

TrustedHousesitters said sitters and homeowners pay the platform directly and that money is never exchanged between the two parties.

MORE TRAVELERS ON A BUDGET

US travel companies have taken notice, beefing up economy-level options to draw in growing numbers of cost-conscious travelers.

Hotel operator Hilton in January announced a new economy hotel brand, Spark, aimed at budget travelers and told investors in April it was working on a lower-end extended stay brand. The goal is to attract the roughly 70 to 80 million people who travel in the economy segment, half of whom are "younger people" who can only afford lower priced hotels.

"We're not serving many of them," said Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta, on an investor call in April. "The opportunity is for us to get them hooked on our system early by giving them the best product that they can find in the economy space."

Travel strategist Toni McCord, 52, started house-sitting on Nomador in 2016 and now suggests the platform to her clients who are self-employed or work remotely.

"People are feeling very limited in their abilities to travel because we're in a recessive economy but when I bring up house-sitting, they're like 'Wait a minute, I didn't realize that I could do something like that.'"