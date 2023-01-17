Singapore expects full tourism recovery by 2024

Singapore's international arrivals beat forecasts in 2022, paving the way for its tourism sector to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, its tourism authority said on Tuesday.

The city-state saw 6.3 million visitors last year, exceeding the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) forecast of between 4 to 6 million, while revenue from their spending was estimated to reach S$13.8 billion to S$14.3 billion ($10.45-10.82 billion).

STB's Director of Communications Terence Voon said these numbers were achieved even though Singapore had quarantine measures in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting that there is "strong pent-up demand" to visit Singapore.