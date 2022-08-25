    বাংলা

    The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

    Cat owners rediscover the pleasure of travel at Arbre a Chats hotel, where cats snooze on couches or observe street life from a ledge by the window

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 06:36 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 06:36 AM

    Much as they enjoyed their cats' company during two years of coronavirus lockdown, Parisians have enthusiastically taken up travel again if the reservation register at one Paris cat hotel is anything to go by.

    At the Arbre a Chats (Cats' Tree) hotel, prospective guests need to reserve well ahead, as all its 24 "contemporary and comfortable" cubicles are fully booked - although cats who know one another can double up and share a room.

    "Unlike last year, this year we were fully booked for August from the end of February," hotel owner Veronica Colson said.

    With cats snoozing on couches, sitting high up in the tree-shaped wooden climbing structure in the centre, or observing street life from a ledge by the window, the hotel is in full swing as cat owners rediscover the pleasure of travel.

    "We needed a cat hotel where we are sure he will get his medicine and his treatment. Here it will be done without problems," said Anne-Marie Grataloup as she dropped off Monte Christo ahead of one of her regular trips.

    In true Parisian style, the hotel has "a la carte" services such as massage, brushing and a transport service to pick up guest. As an extra, the hotel management send owners a picture and a message twice a week about what Whiskers is eating and how it is getting along with the other guests.

    "It's like when your kids are in summer camp - you like to know how they are doing, right?" Colson said.

