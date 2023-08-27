    বাংলা

    Rome moves to clear rats out of Colosseum area

    The move aims to ensure people can pass safely around one of Italy's most visited tourist sites in a city, where there are 2.5 rats for every inhabitant

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 06:42 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 06:42 AM

    Rome's city government said on Saturday it was taking action to tackle an infestation of rats around the Colosseum after tourists posted photos on social media of the rodents roaming in areas close to the ancient amphitheatre.

    The city's head of garbage collection Sabrina Alfonsi told Adnkronos news agency a "special intervention" was launched on Friday night and early Saturday to ensure people could pass safely around one of Italy's most visited tourist sites.

    The operation will continue next week, the city government said in a statement, cleaning up the green areas surrounding the Colosseum, the drains where the rats are commonplace, and laying traps.

    There are around 7 million rats in the city, the statement said, or 2.5 for every inhabitant.

    Alfonsi said a surge in tourists flocking to the Eternal City this summer, coupled with a heatwave, had led to an increase in rubbish which had favoured the proliferation of the rodents.

    City hall issued photos of cleaning staff collecting heaps of plastic water bottles, drink cans and other debris against the backdrop of an illuminated Colosseum.

    Rome has struggled with a simmering garbage crisis for many years, with piles of trash frequently dumped on the streets beside overflowing bins.

    Built 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum was the biggest amphitheatre in the Roman empire and was used to host gladiator fights, executions and animal hunts.

    RELATED STORIES
    A vendor sleeps as his son waits for customers at their roadside vegetable shop in New Delhi, India, Feb 12, 2019.
    India to take medium-term view to curb inflation
    The Indian finance secretary said they are engaging in substantial open market sales of both wheat and rice to control food inflation
    A man shelters from the sun with a t-shirt near the Colosseum during a heatwave across Italy, in Rome, Italy Jul 11, 2023.
    Climate change role in July heatwaves 'overwhelming'
    Extreme weather has caused havoc across the planet, with temperatures breaking records in China, the United States and southern Europe
    A man shelters from the sun with a t-shirt near the Colosseum during a heatwave across Italy, in Rome, Italy Jul 11, 2023.
    WMO warns of risk of heart attacks, deaths as heatwave intensifies
    Temperatures in North America, Asia, and across North Africa and the Mediterranean will be above 40°C for a prolonged number of days this week
    People walk near the Colosseum during a heat wave across Italy as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, in Rome, Italy Jul 17, 2023.
    Europe's sweltering summer could send tourists to cooler climes
    As much as 7.6% of travellers now see extreme weather events as a major concern for trips between June and November

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin