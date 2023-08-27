Rome moves to clear rats out of Colosseum area

The operation will continue next week, the city government said in a statement, cleaning up the green areas surrounding the Colosseum, the drains where the rats are commonplace, and laying traps.

There are around 7 million rats in the city, the statement said, or 2.5 for every inhabitant.

Alfonsi said a surge in tourists flocking to the Eternal City this summer, coupled with a heatwave, had led to an increase in rubbish which had favoured the proliferation of the rodents.