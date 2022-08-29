Tourists flock back to France over summer after pandemic

Tourism Minister Olivia Gregoire told a news conference that preliminary data showed summer 2022 had been "exceptional", with 35 million French people going on holidays, or seven out of 10 against six last year.

Meanwhile, credit card spending during summer rose 10% from 2019 in French hotels and restaurants, she said.

France depends heavily on tourism, which generates 8 percent of the national gross domestic product and provides two million jobs.

Data for July and the first half of August showed revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, was up 22.2% when compared to Summer 2019.