Mobile abortion clinics open up as US states cut access

MOBILE CLINICS

As well as kitting out vans and recreational vehicles as clinics on wheels, some abortion rights groups are considering setting up pop-up clinics in empty retail premises or in ships moored offshore.

In the Rocky Mountains, a nonprofit called Just The Pill has a pilot traveling clinic offering medication abortions in Colorado, which is bordered by six states with severely restrictive laws.

Two more mobile clinics are equipped for surgical abortions and will be ready to offer the procedure when security issues are worked out, said Julie Amaon, medical director of Just The Pill.

"Making sure we have that safe place to park the clinic has really been a challenge," she said.

Dozens of people were arrested last year in incidents at US abortion clinics that included damage to facilities and assaults on staff, according to the Justice Department.

Just The Pill is also considering setting up pop-up clinics in empty stores, potentially in areas where demands on clinics have risen.

Amaon said the shifting legal landscape is another challenge for providers as some states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Idaho move to criminalize crossing state lines to get an abortion and aiding and abetting women seeking procedures.

In Texas, where performing an abortion is a crime punishable by life in prison, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction that blocks Texas from prosecuting nonprofits that help women seeking an abortion in states where it is legal, and the battle is ongoing in the courts and legislature.

"We're in kind of a wild, wild west, where we're going to see what lawsuits stick and what don't," said Amaon.

OFFSHORE ABORTION SHIP

Meg Autry, a California-based obstetrician/gynecologist, hopes to outmanoeuvre the legal morass with a floating clinic in the Gulf of Mexico, miles offshore beyond the reach of the restrictive laws in the coastal states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Autry looked to US history, when 19th-century gambling boats traveled on the Mississippi River, beyond the reach of local and state laws.

More recently, Women on Waves in the Netherlands, which was launched in 1999, sent ships to anchor in international waters, allowing women from restrictive countries to have abortions.

Autry runs the nonprofit PRROWESS (Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes) project, which is fundraising to buy a ship.

She estimated it will cost about $3 million to buy a boat and roughly as much to retrofit it, and she hopes to use volunteer medical staff.

Adam Boddington, a surgeon who lives in San Francisco, said he felt compelled to offer his expertise to PRROWESS.