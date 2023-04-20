Seaplanes and tech gods: Spain's drive to dish out $84 billion of EU cash

The travails of the southern European nations, one in unlocking funds and the other in injecting cash into the real economy, could test the resilience of the EU's stimulus plan, aimed at building a post-pandemic Europe that's greener, digital and more self-sufficient.

In response to queries for this article, Spain's government said it was applying EU rules that tried to "combine agile management of the funds together with guarantees of control", adding that almost 300,000 Spanish projects had been financed.

New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has blamed her predecessors Mario Draghi and Giuseppe Conte for the delays.

The European Commission said member states tailored their own schemes to control funds, and that both the EU and Madrid had deemed Spain's systems adequate. The implementation of the countey's plan is currently in line with the agreed timetable, it added.

In Spain, on top of the human bureaucrats, there's now also Minerva, a tech system that Madrid was required to build by Brussels to vet grant applications and was rolled out in February after about two years of development.

The algorithm, named after the Roman goddess of wisdom and justice, can scrape millions of data points to check that companies applying for funds have no conflicts of interest.

Then there's another system called Coffee to audit applications and keep track of where the money is, often requiring significant amounts of paperwork from companies.

"There are bottlenecks at all levels," said Manuel Hidalgo, a senior fellow at the Esade Centre, adding that the modern challenge of disbursing billions into an economy had collided with a public administration stuck "in the 19th century".

"The economic consequences of this could be that companies become disaffected with these forms of help."

NANOSATELLITES HIT RED TAPE

There have been successes. For instance, a 3-billion-euro scheme to help small companies take their businesses online has handed out grants to more than 180,000 to build websites or payment platforms, according to the Economy Ministry.

The rapid rollout of the grants in just five or six months was made possible by the automation of some processes, bolstering the credentials of the new technologies deployed.