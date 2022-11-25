At the mercy of gangs and hunger, Haitians survive on remittances

In total, 4.7 million people - nearly half of Haiti's population - are experiencing acute food insecurity, it said.

The country is also facing the resurgence of a deadly cholera outbreak, with thousands of suspected cases.

Earlier this month, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Haiti is "on the verge of an abyss."

Many families are surviving on remittances, sharing or skipping meals, and not sending their children to school because they can no longer afford to.

FUEL SHORTAGES

The trigger for the current humanitarian crisis was the blockade of a key fuel terminal by armed gangs that began in September, cutting off supplies of gasoline and diesel, which in turn led to shortages of basic goods including clean water.

The fuel shortages halted most economic activity and forced hospitals and businesses to scale back operations sharply or shut their doors, just as the country suffered an outbreak of cholera.

Health authorities have confirmed 924 cholera cases, logged over 10,600 suspected cases, and 188 deaths since early October.

Citizens hoped for a quick respite after police broke up the blockade earlier this month, but the impacts are continuing.

Fuel prices have more than doubled in the past two months according to Haitian central bank figures.

In some slum neighborhoods, drinking water cannot be distributed as roads are cut off by garbage that has not been collected for months and flooded by clogged canals and sewers, according to medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières.

For Johnny Decius, a motorbike taxi driver, fuel shortages have meant increased gas prices, which still remain exorbitant, causing a big loss in daily earnings.

"We're struggling every day. The increase in gas prices is killing us all," said 34-year-old Decius, a father of two.

"I've been in several fights with passengers who have refused to pay new tariffs. As we're forced to buy more expensive gas, we also have to increase our prices to make any profit at all."

Fuel has slowly begun returning to stations but Decius said he can spend a whole day without getting any passengers.

"Each time this happens, my family and I experience a disaster. This means that no one will find anything to eat, because we have to earn our bread on a daily basis," he said.

'GANG RULE'

Monique Joseph, 38, a secretary and single mother of three teenagers, said she cannot stretch her monthly salary of 30,000 Haitian gourdes ($220) to put enough food on the table.

Roughly a third of Haiti's 11.4 million people live in extreme poverty, barely surviving on less than $2.15 a day.

"Life has become increasingly miserable," she said. "Food that one person used to eat now has to be shared among several people."

Joseph said she no longer puts the little money she has in the bank because it is often difficult to withdraw.