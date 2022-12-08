As Indians take up online games, gambling fears grow

SKILL OR CHANCE

India's mobile gaming industry is forecast to more than triple in worth to $5 billion by 2025. But determining what is legal remains contentious.

India's Supreme Court has said rummy and some fantasy sports are skill-based and legal, but some state courts have classified such games as chance-based, and hence illegal - causing further legal confusion and prompting court challenges.

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), a lobby group, has challenged Tamil Nadu's ban - which covers rummy and poker - on the grounds that these are games of skill, and says protecting industry jobs should be a priority.

"A ban on legitimate Indian operators will have an adverse effect, and push more and more people towards illegal offshore websites," said Roland Landers, chief executive of AIGF, which represents about 100 of India's more than 900 gaming companies.

"Any regulation should be light touch, and allow for innovation while safeguarding users and preventing malicious games and companies from operating," Landers said.

ILL EFFECTS

The federal government task force had recommended that a regulatory body should classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats, and take a stricter view on online gambling.

The prime minister's office is taking a tougher stance, however, favouring regulation of all real-money games, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Google in September allowed games such as rummy and fantasy sports on its Play Store in India, with the apps listing age limits, the company's registration details, and an notification on responsible gambling.

Earlier this year, a Tamil Nadu state committee that recommended a ban on all online card games said 17 suicides in the state in the past three years were linked to online gaming.

It said gambling addiction had led to domestic violence, mental health issues and household debt problems, adding that children often used fake identities and their parents' credit cards for online gaming.

But rather than a ban, tech policy expert Vivan Sharan called for a more holistic approach including ethical game design that does not encourage reckless behaviour, responsible advertising, treatment facilities for problem gamblers, and monitoring by platforms for vulnerable players.

"By targeting harms and allowing for flexibility in solutions, India can tackle behavioural issues in gaming while fostering the growth of the industry," which could generate more than 1 million jobs by 2030, said Sharan, of the Koan Advisory consulting firm.

In Chennai, however, Bhavani's family see no upside to the industry. She had been working as a customer service executive at a private company, and had taken a loan to start her own salon - but lost even that money to gambling.

"She was a very talented girl, very pretty," said her mother, Lakshmi, holding her daughter's wedding photograph, still wrapped in plastic.

"She bought her children lots of toys, wanted to give them the best, and even mentioned moving abroad. Maybe that's what drove her to gambling - the hope of making big money."