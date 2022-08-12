One year on, Afghan family still divided after daughter fled, mother stayed

"I live alone in Spain and the panic of traumatic moments at Kabul airport haunt me every day," she said.

Foreign forces at Kabul airport let her on to a plane filled with hundreds of Afghans, but her family was not allowed, she said. Her account could not be independently verified.

"My exit was the turning point from a life with promise to one filled with anxiety, frustration and trauma," she said.

RIGHTS CURTAILED

Scenes of panic at the airport a year ago dominated news bulletins around the world, and underlined the fear many Afghans felt as the Taliban marched into Kabul. Resistance from local forces crumbled at the time as the US military withdrew.

Scores of Afghan civilians and 13 US troops were killed by a suspected suicide bomber who mingled with crowds outside the airport in an attack claimed by Islamic State, a rival hardline Islamist group.

The Taliban, who fought a 20-year insurgency against US-led forces in which tens of thousands of civilians were killed, have severely curtailed the rights of women and girls since toppling the Western-backed government.

Some ex-officials and soldiers from the ousted administration have also accused them of carrying out vendettas against former foes.

The Taliban government, some of whose top leaders are on US wanted lists for suspected links to terrorism, has vowed to respect people's rights according to its interpretation of Islamic law, and said it would investigate alleged abuses.

In Kabul, Kohistani's sister and now wheelchair-bound mother said the Taliban continued to conduct surprise inspections of their family home to check if the daughter who fled had returned from Spain.

"It was a big shock for me to see my daughter leave suddenly," the mother said after hanging up on the same video call.