Could EU law to save rainforest destroy palm oil farmers?

Palm oil is the world's most widely used edible oil, found in everything from margarine to soap, but it has faced scrutiny from green activists and consumers, who have blamed its production for rainforest loss, fires and worker exploitation.

In response, many larger growers in Indonesia and Malaysia - the world's top two palm oil producers - have sought certification from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), a body of plantation firms, consumer groups and environmental organisations.

But smallholders, who produce about 40 percent of palm oil from those two countries, have so far been largely left behind in that green push, say industry officials.

The new EU law requires companies to provide a due diligence statement showing when and where their commodities were produced and to give "verifiable" information that they were not grown on land deforested after 2020 - or risk hefty fines.

"Large-scale oil palm plantations and smallholders working with them are the biggest winners because they have the financial means to trace where their palm oil was grown," said Danny Marks, assistant professor of environmental politics and policy at Dublin City University in Ireland.

"The biggest losers will be smallholder farmers unless they are provided assistance," he added.

FEW FARMERS CERTIFIED

Reta has been a palm oil grower for 35 years and now experiments with natural fertilisers, uses less chemicals and pesticides, and allows areas on her land to be overgrown with leaves and branches to improve soil quality and the environment.

But only 18 out of 70 small farms in her village are RSPO-certified, with many unaware of the upcoming EU law, she said.

"(Certification) is a form of insurance for me," she said. "But I'm not the only smallholder ... there are many representing Malaysia - from Sabah to Sarawak - so Europe needs to understand their needs too."

Globally there are more than 7 million palm oil smallholders, of which only about 175,000 are certified by the RSPO, according to the global watchdog.

Sustainability advisors such as Wild Asia, a Malaysia-based social enterprise, work with smallholders like Reta to help them meet RSPO standards but they, too, are worried about the new EU law.

Wild Asia founder Reza Azmi warned that "a hell of a lot of people in many different geographies" would be impacted.

The difficulty of tracking the origin of commodities means the law is a "nightmare" for industries that process them, he noted, predicting companies importing into the EU could decide to buy only from large trading firms to minimise their risks.

Of Malaysia's more than 400 palm oil mills, only 20% to 30% are RSPO-certified, he estimated, adding that dealers and both small and medium-sized producers supplying the uncertified mills will be hit.