Indian auto-parts makers face job losses as EVs rev up

FEWER JOBS

Rajesh, 45, employs eight people at his manufacturing unit. Like him, many in Coimbatore run hole-in-the-wall businesses that are essential to automotive production in India.

"The common saying is that every car in India will have at least one nut or bolt that has been manufactured here in Coimbatore," said S Balakrishnan, who makes brake components.

"If every street has 10 homes, then there will be 10 links to small manufacturing units. There are a lot of skilled people in these by-lanes that depend on the auto industry."

India is the world's fourth-largest car market.

Both foreign and Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rely on local auto-component makers in hubs like Coimbatore, researchers say, also pointing to the large network of garages and scrap dealers linked to the industry.

Depending on the level of local manufacturing, a scenario with 30% electric cars by 2030 may support around 20-25% fewer jobs than the ICE industry now as EVs rely more on software and electronics, according to a 2019 report on India's transition.

The report by two nonprofits - the Council on Energy, Environment and Water and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation - said catering to the new EV jobs would require re-skilling and vocational training for the workforce.

At a webinar earlier this year on achieving a "just transition" in the sector, hosted by government think-tank Niti Aayog and WRI India, panelists estimated that 20-40% of existing jobs would become obsolete.

Those affected would include manufacturers, auto dealers, after-sales professionals and roadside mechanics, as EVs have fewer mechanical parts and repairs require sophisticated electronics expertise, they said.

The "writing is on the wall" for India's auto-component industry, which is worth more than $50 billion, said Vinnie Mehta, director general of the ACMA.

"Manufacturers will have to diversify," Mehta said, noting that the supply chains for two and three-wheeler vehicles would be affected first.

"Small players need to have a vision and look at the new opportunities emerging," he added.

SKILLS NEEDED

K Dhurgairaj started GravitoTech Auto Components just a year ago, with a clear focus on tapping into the EV market.

After spending years in the sector doing quality checks, the Coimbatore-based entrepreneur said it was the right time to start research and development on EV manufacturing components.

His company will also need to obtain third-party certification and meet mandatory standards for EV components.

"I want to be ready with everything when the boom happens," he said.

Industry experts said auto-parts makers will get government incentives to produce components for clean cars as well as to invest in advanced technologies like sensors, automatic transmission, cruise control and other electronics.

Mehta of the ACMA said companies are already tying up with colleges to look at skills-building for the EV sector, besides exploring opportunities to train up today's workforce.

Dhurgairaj said investing in EVs "is a sure bet".

"Everyone knows this but it will not be easy for all to make the switch. It will take time, money and new skills," he said. "We have to slowly equip ourselves for the future."