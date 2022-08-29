Death and deforestation: Cocaine trade adds to Amazon's woes

"Almost every day we receive photos of someone who has been killed - in most cases it's to do with drug debts or disputes," said Octaviano Gondos, a Roman Catholic priest who works with the local branch of a church group supporting prisoners.

The grisly images are shared by gang members on social media as a means to intimidate rivals, he added.

Bordering both Colombia and Peru, riverside Tabatinga is also a gateway to the Javari Valley indigenous territory, where indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips were murdered in early June.