Energy price crisis exposes Britain's 'leaky' homes

Instead of boosting a home's energy efficiency one improvement at a time - updating the heating system, replacing windows, insulating wall cavities - the building is fully updated within a few months, or even a few days.

Under the Energiesprong system - the name means "energy leap" in Dutch - insulated pre-made roof and wall panels are installed to fully envelope the original house, like a tea cosy.

That, combined with rooftop solar panels, new doors, triple-glazed windows and a low-carbon heat pump and ventilation system, brings the house close to achieving net-zero emissions, with the power it generates mostly covering what it uses.

After Butler's retrofit, "the bills went down straight away, the air was cleaner, the rooms were cooler," he said.

In the six days after the work was completed in July, the couple's energy bill came to 4 pounds ($4.84), one-fifth of what they used to pay per week in the summer.

As homes across Britain brace for soaring energy costs this winter due to a global surge in fuel prices driven by the war in Ukraine, investing in more such retrofits could ease the burden for the poor - and set up Britain to meet its climate goals.