When the AI goes haywire, bring on the humans

Imagine a system recommending swimsuits to summer shoppers, not realising that COVID lockdowns had made sweatpants more suitable. Or a facial recognition system becoming faulty because masking had become popular.

The pandemic must have been a "wake-up call" for anyone not closely monitoring AI systems because it induced countless behavioral shifts, said Aleksander Madry, director of the Center for Deployable Machine Learning at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Coping with drift is a huge problem for organisations leveraging AI, he said. "That's what really stops us currently from this dream of AI revolutionising everything."

Adding to the urgency for users to address the issue, the European Union plans to pass a new AI law as soon as next year requiring some monitoring. The White House this month in new AI guidelines also called for monitoring to ensure system "performance does not fall below an acceptable level over time."

Being slow to notice issues can be costly. Unity Software Inc UN whose ad software helps video games attract players, in May estimated that it would lose $110 million in sales this year, or about 8% of total expected revenue, after customers pulled back when its AI tool that determines whom to show ads to stopped working as well as it once did. Also to blame was its AI system learning from corrupted data, the company said.

Unity, based in San Francisco, declined to comment beyond earnings-call statements. Executives there said Unity was deploying alerting and recovery tools to catch problems faster and acknowledged expansion and new features had taken precedence over monitoring.

Real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc last November announced a $304 million writedown on homes it bought - based on a price-forecasting algorithm - for amounts higher than they could be resold for. The Seattle company said the AI could not keep pace with rapid and unprecedented market swings and exited the buying-selling business.

NEW MARKET

AI can go awry in many ways. Most well known is that training data skewed along race or other lines can prompt unfairly biased predictions. Many companies now vet data beforehand to prevent this, according to the surveys and industry experts. By comparison, few companies consider the danger of a well-performing model that later breaks, those sources say.

"It's a pressing problem," said Sara Hooker, head of research lab Cohere For AI. "How do you update models that become stale as the world changes around it?"

Several startups and cloud computing giants in the past couple of years have started selling software to analyse performance, set alarms and introduce fixes that together intend to help teams keep tabs on AI. IDC, a global market researcher, estimates spending on tools for AI operations to reach at least $2 billion in 2026 from $408 million last year.

Venture capital investment in AI development and operations companies rose last year to nearly $13 billion, and $6 billion has poured in so far this year, according to data from PitchBook, a Seattle company tracking financings.

Arize AI, which raised $38 million from investors last month, enables monitoring for customers including Uber, Chick-fil-A and Procter & Gamble. Chief Product Officer Aparna Dhinakaran said she struggled at a previous employer to quickly spot AI predictions turning poor and friends elsewhere told her about their own delays.

"The world of today is you don't know there's an issue until a business impact two months down the road," she said.