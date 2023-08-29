Disney gambles on free cricket to turn the tables in India streaming war

The company has assessed that going back to the free-cricket model on mobile phones and tablets is the strategic pivot needed to shore up revenues. It calls the move a new "hybrid model" to drive advertising revenues by raising smartphone viewers, while targeting new subscribers for the Hotstar TV app where cricket will remain under paid plans.

This strategy is about "how we build a model which will allow us to drive two revenue streams more meaningfully," Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar, said in an interview, adding Disney was confident its user base will grow in the years ahead.

Making cricket free on mobile will help "450 million-plus customers to tune in" over 48 days of the 50-over World Cup that is being hosted by India, compared to 300 million in the last World Cup in 2019, stated a "Festival of Cricket 2023" Disney presentation created for advertisers and seen by Reuters.

The company is eyeing a new record of 50 million concurrent viewership during the World Cup, double the 2019 number, the document added. That will also be 56% higher than what Ambani's JioCinema clocked during this year's IPL finals in May.

Sivanandan said the company would target advertisers with budgets as low as 200,000 rupees ($2,421). Another new initiative would be interactive ads connecting watchers to a brand's WhatsApp chat to enable purchases of the products.

The Disney document showed a new deal struck with Coca-Cola KO.N for boosting subscriptions. QR codes on an estimated 400 million Coke bottles will offer a Hotstar trial, with Disney hoping 80,000 people will then take paid plans.

LOW AVERAGE REVENUE

There is no guarantee, though, that Disney's strategy pivot will succeed.

Daoud Jackson, a senior analyst specialising in streaming businesses at UK research firm Omdia, said free cricket was not a sure shot winner as companies pay billions of dollars to get streaming rights but commensurate advertising revenue takes many years to materialise.

While India's middle class is massive, the broad user base in the world's most populous country "narrows sharply" when it comes to paying users, VC firm Blume Ventures said in April.

In the United States, ad-free Disney+ streaming service subscription rates are set to rise by 27% to $13.99 per month. By contrast in India, Disney+ Hotstar service costs $3.62 a month.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) is very low in India at just $0.59, compared to Disney+ US service's $7.31, according to Disney's latest quarterly earnings report.

Disney's global leadership has put pressure on India to speed up the "path to profitability" for Hotstar. CEO Bob Iger's Chief of Staff, Nancy Lee, visited the country earlier this year and questioned the business leaders if streaming operations can be profitable before the end-2024 global target, sources said.

She was told advancing of the target will not be possible.