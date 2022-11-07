How corporate chiefs dodge lawsuits over sexual abuse and deadly products

Mallinckrodt declined to comment on the settlement or the releases. Trudeau did not respond to repeated inquiries. Details about the executive’s business moves are laid out in court documents reviewed by Reuters, including internal emails, marketing presentations and a deposition of Trudeau.

Trudeau had taken over his new job with a strategy to increase opioid sales to boost profits. Many of the opioids Mallinckrodt sold were generic versions of oxycodone and hydrocodone. But the company’s hopes for major growth in 2012 involved Exalgo 32, a brand name drug. Exalgo 32 was the opioid hydromorphone, formulated as a slow-release capsule delivering a larger, 32-milligram dose.

Trudeau personally requested an analysis of “patient persistency” for a meeting to discuss the launch of Exalgo 32, according to a June 2012 email to Trudeau from Mallinckrodt’s marketing vice president. That term means keeping people on the drug for longer periods of time, according to presentation slides from the meeting. “Patient persistency will be key to success,” one slide read. Some plaintiffs in lawsuits against Mallinckrodt alleged internal company documents showed the company’s intent to addict its customers.

Trudeau, in his deposition for a separate lawsuit Rhode Island filed against Mallinckrodt and other opioid makers, testified that he did not know the meaning of “patient persistency” as it was used in the presentation, along with other language such as “increase average prescription dose.” Asked whether he bore any responsibility for the deadly opioid crisis, the executive answered: “I do not.”

Overall, Mallinckrodt hoped to make up to $148 million a year in sales of Exalgo 32, the document showed, with about $30 million of that coming from maximized patient persistency.

In its 2020 lawsuit against Trudeau, the Rhode Island attorney general cited scientific evidence showing that patients receiving higher doses of opioids are about nine times more likely to suffer overdoses than on low doses. That’s because their tolerance to the drug’s painkilling properties grow at a much faster rate than their ability to withstand its respiratory side effects, including dangerously slow breathing and lack of oxygen. The lawsuit alleged Mallinckrodt never disclosed those risks.

The Rhode Island attorney general did not respond to requests for comment on its lawsuit and the liability releases granted to Trudeau in bankruptcy.

Exalgo 32, after it went on sale, ultimately did not produce the explosive sales Mallinckrodt wanted. But the company continued selling large quantities of generic opioids. In 2017, Mallinckrodt agreed to pay $35 million, without admitting wrongdoing, to settle Justice Department allegations that it failed to report suspicious opioid orders.

The generics served a critical business purpose: funding Mallinckrodt’s strategy to bolster its stable of drugs through acquisitions. “That’s our money generator,” Trudeau said of the generics in an interview with the St. Louis Business Journal in 2015. Rhode Island cited the article in its lawsuit.

By 2021, Mallinckrodt had agreed to pay states, hospitals, families and other plaintiffs about $1.7 billion to resolve their opioid-related claims against the company. Then, in September 2021, the company presented a reorganization plan to US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey that it had negotiated with key creditors.

Buried in that document was language conferring legal shields to a list of “Protected Parties” – including current and former officers and directors – from liability they faced in cases brought as a result of opioid claims.

Rhode Island’s attorney general objected to the releases, arguing in a court filing that Trudeau “personally made no financial contribution whatsoever” to the fund set aside for opioid claims. An attorney representing Mallinckrodt countered at a court hearing earlier this year that Trudeau should get the release because Rhode Island had not provided evidence that the state was likely to prevail in its lawsuit.

In a February opinion, Judge Dorsey rejected the Rhode Island objection, reasoning that allowing the state’s case to proceed could hold up the settlement for the overwhelming majority of plaintiffs that accepted its terms, a prospect he called “absurd.”

'NO ONE WAS HELD ACCOUNTABLE'

Another creditor whose lawsuit was halted by liability releases was Dominique Huett.

Huett alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2010, when she was an aspiring actor. She sued the studio in 2017. She later added Harvey Weinstein as a defendant, and she planned to sue former members of its board of directors.

Weinstein was fired after a spate of similar allegations that year, and most board members resigned. The company declared bankruptcy in March 2018.

Huett is among four women who jointly filed an objection to the liability releases granted to former board members and other company officials in its 2021 bankruptcy-court settlement. Three of them alleged Weinstein sexually assaulted them; the fourth alleged a hostile work environment. All told Reuters or said in court filings that they wanted to hold board members accountable for failing to control Weinstein’s serial misconduct. All were prevented from doing so by the liability releases.

The wealthy businessmen on the board included publishing heir Dirk Ziff and James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. Another member was Weinstein’s brother, Bob Weinstein, who co-founded the studio.

Huett alleged the studio’s board knew of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein going back to the 1990s and was aware he had settled with multiple accusers. When the board renewed Weinstein’s employment contract in 2015, it added a clause requiring the producer to reimburse the company for any future legal settlements over personal misconduct, according to a copy of the contract reviewed by Reuters.

Huett said she wanted to force the directors to take the witness stand. “I wanted it to go to trial. I wanted it to be public record,” she told Reuters. “No one was held accountable.”

Reuters sought comment from 10 former studio board members who faced lawsuits from Weinstein’s accusers and received liability releases in the bankruptcy. All declined to comment or did not respond to inquiries. Most have previously denied knowing of the allegations against Weinstein before they were publicly reported.

Another of the four women, Alexandra Canosa, said the releases stopped her from appealing a dismissal of her 2018 lawsuit against former board members. Canosa alleged Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted her over multiple years starting in 2010 during a relationship she characterized as abusive. A judge ruled in 2019 that the board members could not be held liable, in part because the alleged assaults did not happen on company property.

Canosa is still furious about being forced by a bankruptcy judge to give up her right to appeal the case. “When you lodge a case that is all about bullying and coercion, and your case ends with bullying and coercion, there is something really wrong,” she said. “It felt really humiliating. It still makes me very angry. It’s, to me, very unresolved.”

US Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath approved the settlement over the objections of the four women. The directors contributed nothing out-of-pocket to the settlement, but agreed as a group, along with company officers, to stop pursuing reimbursement for about $10 million in attorney’s fees from insurance companies that covered their legal risk. That represented about half of the group’s total fees. The concession paved the way for insurers to contribute more money to a settlement with Weinstein’s accusers.

Grassgreen, the attorney who represented all unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy, told the court most of the women supporting the settlement had a strong desire to “stop the suffering.”

The settlement gave the approximately 50 Weinstein claimants no choice but to accept almost all of the releases. The one exception: They could opt out of giving lawsuit immunity to Harvey Weinstein himself - but only if they agreed to reduce their portion of the settlement payout by 75%.

Grassgreen said the provision offered the women objecting to the releases their “day in court against the real bad guy.”

The four women disagreed, calling the opt-out “re-victimization at its worst” in their filing. “It is particularly disturbing both on emotional and financial levels,” the filing said. “To preserve her right to pursue Harvey Weinstein, a rape victim must agree to release her alleged rapist” from paying most of her portion of the settlement.

Canosa said she had to choose whether to release Weinstein before she knew the amount of her settlement offer. She reluctantly agreed, she said, rather than accepting what she called the “punishment” of being forced to take “a massive reduction in a number you don’t know.” She was ultimately paid $475,000.

Huett, who also ultimately agreed to give Weinstein a liability release, called the forced settlement reduction a “disgrace” in an interview.

Paul Zumbro, the Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP lawyer who represented the studio in bankruptcy court, said neither the Weinstein directors nor the insurance carriers would have approved the settlement unless they received liability shields. The insurers, he said, also refused to allow an opt-out provision for claimants wanting to preserve their right to sue Harvey Weinstein without forcing them to accept a reduced settlement. “It was a fight (and a victory, frankly) to get any compensation for anybody who elected to opt out,” Zumbro told Reuters in a written comment.

Judge Walrath declined to comment about her decision to impose the releases on the objecting claimants. In her ruling approving the bankruptcy settlement, she said the “exceptional” case “cries out” for imposing the releases over the objections of the four women.

Walrath argued that the majority of women who supported the deal might receive nothing in a settlement if she denied the legal shields because insurers refused to pay without them and the studio had only $3 million to dispense to all creditors. The settlement’s collapse would leave Weinstein’s accusers with only the dicey prospect of pursuing further litigation. “The victims do not need to be put to that burden,” she said. “They have suffered enough.”

The settlement required the about 50 claimants to compete for portions of a $17 million insurance payout, according to court records.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, said he denies assaulting anyone and that the producer and Huett had a “fully consensual relationship.” Engelmayer pointed to previous public statements by Weinstein representatives saying Canosa’s allegations were untrue and “mystifying” to Weinstein, who had considered her a “good friend.”

Engelmayer said the bankruptcy settlement was “fair and equitable” and declined further comment on the liability releases.

New York state’s highest court has agreed to hear Weinstein’s appeal of the rape conviction that landed him in prison. He is currently standing trial in Los Angeles on a different set of rape and sexual assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Huett said she believes her ordeal has damaged her career. Her last notable acting role was a small part on a TV show in 2015, though she hopes to find new opportunities in the entertainment industry. She spends much of her time advocating for sexual abuse victims. She declined to say exactly how much she received in the Weinstein Company bankruptcy settlement.

When Huett first received word that the bankruptcy judge had approved the liability releases, it felt like a “gut punch,” she said.

“They all just ended up getting off the hook,” Huett said. “They, essentially, got away with it.”

(Special report by Mike Spector, Benjamin Lesser, Disha Raychaudhuri, Dan Levine and Kristina Cooke)