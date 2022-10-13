Saudi oil power play bruises US ties but won't break them

For its part, Riyadh is aware it cannot easily diversify arms supplies for its military, which has been overwhelmingly equipped and trained by the United States ever since the two countries forged their mutually beneficial relationship in 1945.

Still, the US-Saudi rift is widening as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as MbS, flags his country's -- and his own -- importance on the world stage.

Ties were already frayed by Biden's stance on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Yemen war and more recently by the US delay, after Prince Mohammed was named prime minister, in granting him status-based immunity in a U.S. lawsuit on the Khashoggi killing.

"The crown prince believes that the US administration has him in its targets and therefore he decided to challenge it and prove the strength of his position within the kingdom and that he does not care about the US stance," said one Gulf source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

'HORRIBLE MISTAKE'

"They believe the Americans cannot go far in punishing Saudi Arabia so this is a battle of wills and sovereign decision making," said the source, adding that the Saudis calculated they could absorb "limited" US retaliation options.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

MbS gained some leverage on the world stage after Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, with Western leaders, including Biden, beating a path to the kingdom asking for more oil in order to combat high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

They all left empty handed.

"MbS is a very proud man," said Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator close to the Royal Court. "The US is definitely a partner MbS wants to keep close and work with, but he will not allow the country to be at the mercy of the whims of US politicians."

"He has made a great effort since day 1 to signal to the US that he wants excellent ties. But US politicians keep on harping on Khashoggi which he admitted was a horrible mistake 4 years ago."

Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, is aware of Riyadh's oil market power and position as a counterweight to Iran, and may stand firm in the face of US criticism.

But Riyadh's Achilles heel is security. It says it faces a threat from Iran and its proxies, especially after 2019 attacks that temporarily hit Saudi oil output and shook energy markets. Riyadh blamed Tehran, which denied responsibility.

Several Saudi officials have publicly stressed that the OPEC+ decision had nothing to do with politics, but was a technical one based on safeguarding oil market stability in the face of global monetary and fiscal tightening.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has highlighted a joint Saudi-US interest in maintaining security and military cooperation to help regional stability and provide benefits for the American defence industry.