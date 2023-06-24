My body, my data: US fight for abortion access turns digital

Nearly one in four women in the United States have an abortion over their lifetime - and many now worry that ending a pregnancy could lead to prosecution, murder charges or even a life sentence in the most ardent of so-called pro-life states.

A year after the US Supreme Court rolled back federal abortion rights, a new battle is raging - this one over how abortion-related data is collected, when law enforcement might access it, and how tech and business should handle reproductive information online.

About half of US states have banned or limited abortion since the ruling.

But states like California and Washington have pushed back and created safe havens that continue to offer abortion access and safeguard the health and consumer data that goes with it.

Bonta is the author of A.B. 793, which - if passed - would ban so-called "reverse warrants". These can be used by law enforcement to force tech companies into divulging consumer data related to reproductive care if a crime is suspected.

The law would restrict both "geofence warrants" and "keyword warrants" under which tech companies must share the information of users who, for example, quizzed a search engine about ‘abortion' or ‘abortion clinic', or were close to a specific location at a specific time.

"We are living in a world where the regulatory framework has not caught up with the technology," Bonta said.

The law passed the California Assembly by one vote this month, and is now being considered by the state senate.

"It's a critical piece of the puzzle for we can make California a sanctuary state for reproductive care," she said.

DATA IN THE SPOTLIGHT

It is a year since the Supreme Court overturned a landmark 1973 ruling that assured women's constitutional right to an abortion.

Three months afterwards, California passed a law that requires out-of-state law enforcement officials to attest they are not investigating abortion-related crimes before they get any data from a California-based business.

"There is now this renewed focus on how ... this information can now be used by law enforcement in states that have passed laws against reproductive and abortion rights," said Andrew Crawford of the Center for Democracy and Technology, a DC-based digital rights advocacy group.

He said it was an "unreasonable burden" on consumers to stay on top of who might collect or share their data at some future date and that companies should instead be more transparent and ensure they run a "very robust data retention regime."

Campaigners also want to regulate the collection of commercial healthcare data by private firms, saying it risks exposing women who are pregnant or considering an abortion.