What happens when a $2 million gene therapy is not enough?

It has worked well for many. Novartis' data presented in March shows that depending on the timing of treatment, most patients have gone on to swallow, breathe, or even walk independently, said Sitra Tauscher-Wisniewski, vice president at Novartis Gene Therapies. Some are able to run and climb.

Three of six families interviewed whose children received Zolgensma said they were progressing as well as hoped; Ben's was the only one to turn to another treatment.

But Novartis' data also shows almost one-third of children in an ongoing study went on to be given other drugs.

If gene therapies do fall short, it becomes harder to justify prices that researchers have argued are already poor value.

"The perception that Zolgensma is going to be a complete cure ... is not coming to fruition from the data we have seen over the last four years," said Dr. Roger Hajjar, director of the Mass General Brigham Gene & Cell Therapy Institute.

"Following the injection of Zolgensma you are basically going from a deadly disease to a more chronic disease state," he said, adding that many patients would not survive without this treatment.

Novartis said Zolgensma has been "transformative," but each child's journey is unique and outcomes can vary. It says there is no evidence additional therapies can help. Notably, it has dropped the term "potentially curative" – common in its analyst calls in 2018 and 2019 – from descriptions of Zolgensma, instead calling it a "one-time treatment."

"People still have misconceptions about Zolgensma," Kutschke said. "It is a treatment, not a cure."

IN THE PIPELINE

Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan spelled out the pricing argument in a 2018 call: "Payers appreciate that when you deliver a potentially curative therapy that takes cost out of their healthcare system and enables people to live, hopefully, a more normal life, they are willing to pay and they see the value," he said.

The multimillion-dollar pricing strategy is not unique. More recently, the first hemophilia gene therapy approved by the US Food and Drug Administration was priced by CSL Behring at $3.5 million; 26 more gene therapies are in late-stage development, according to IQVIA.

Drugmakers say the long-term benefits are worth it. CSL said it is confident that its treatment can generate cost savings and has offered partial refunds if patients need to resume injections of blood-clotting proteins in the first four years after the therapy.

Novartis offers payment by installments – although it said no one in the US has taken them. It also has plans linking payment to how well a patient responds, but said US refunds under them have been rare.

The economics of treating the relatively small number of patients make a high price tag imperative for manufacturers.

"One of the arguments is you're saving all of these millions of dollars down the line," said Stacie Dusetzina, professor of health policy at Nashville's Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

"But if you found out later on that oh, actually you have to get most of those other treatments, I think the question is, 'was that price really a fair price to begin with?'"

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a drug pricing research group, has said Zolgensma's maximum price should be $900,000 – less than half its current cost.

The two other available SMA treatments are also not cheap.

Biogen's Spinraza, injected into the spine, has a US list price of $800,000 in the first year followed by maintenance doses at $400,000 a year. Roche's Evrysdi, an oral solution, costs $100,000 to $340,000 per year depending on how much the patient weighs.

Both Biogen and Roche said studies of their drugs as treatments for patients who do not respond sufficiently to Zolgensma have been encouraging so far. Biogen's Chief Medical Officer Maha Radhakrishnan said a second drug could still add value given the high cost of caring for severely disabled patients.

The fact that some children need treatment with other expensive drugs after Zolgensma shows that the gene therapy represents "poor value," said Steven Pearson, ICER president.

It's a headache for health insurers, who usually cover the full cost of Zolgensma upfront: It's not yet clear how to manage a payment plan over time, and that would require more real-world data on how patients respond, said Sree Chaguturu, chief medical officer at CVS Health, which owns health insurer Aetna.

"How long do you actually need to monitor and track those patients?" he said, noting that Americans commonly move between different insurance plans.