This decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore

The site is so far from shore that it falls in international waters, requiring Canada to pay United Nations royalties. It would be a global first, according to Energy Regulation Quarterly, illustrating how far producers are willing to go for oil supplies that could last up to three decades.

'LAST ONES STANDING'

Canada has set a goal of lowering its emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030 from 2005 levels, but Ottawa approved Equinor's C$16 billion ($12.37 billion) Bay du Nord in April anyway, saying it raised no significant environmental issues.

Ottawa could approve more such projects as long as they produce low emissions, have best-in-class technology and can become net-zero by 2050, said Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s natural resources minister. Bay du Nord is expected to produce below 8 kilograms per barrel of carbon dioxide, Equinor estimates, less than half the international average.

"Those facilities that are producing oil and gas with zero or near-zero production emissions are going to be the last ones standing," Wilkinson said.

Bay du Nord, which could first produce oil by decade's end, might be the first of several massive Newfoundland offshore projects. OilCo, a Newfoundland government corporation, has identified 20 prospective projects with 1 billion barrels in reserves each, CEO Jim Keating said.