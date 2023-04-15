'No water, no life': Drought threatens farmers and food in Italy

The vast valley along the banks of the River Po, stretching some 650 km from the southern Alps and Italy's northwestern border with France to the shores of the Adriatic in east, accounts for about a third of Italy's agricultural production.

Last year people could walk across the river bed in places. A boat sunk in World War Two stood high and dry in the mud and gauges showed water levels below what normally counts as zero.

Italy is far from alone. Agricultural production is also under strain in France and Spain and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization says 3.2 billion people worldwide live in areas facing high to very high water scarcity.

Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, centred on Milan, said last month that regional water storage levels were less than half what they normally are at this time of year.

Coldiretti, Italy's main farmer's association, said the sector had lost some 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) last year and predicted 300,000 businesses would lose more if the drought does not end.

But experts say that would need almost non-stop rain from now until May and June, when most farmers start irrigating their fields.

"If no rainfall comes in late spring, we will enter into emergency management, like we did last year, postponing the irrigation season," said Massimo Sertori, the councillor responsible for water resources in Lombardy.

ITALIAN FOOD INDUSTRY AT RISK

Italy grows about 50% of the rice produced in the European Union, but is set to cut output this year as farmers plant less because of the drought, Coldiretti warned. Some 94% of Italy's crop is grown in Lombardy and in Piedmont, around Turin.

Other crops are also at risk.

"We are especially worried about the spring crops and then vegetables and fruit," said Lorenzo Bazzana, an economist at Coldiretti.

"At this time of the year, farmers begin sowing maize, soy, sunflower, rice, and planting tomato and potatoes. All of these face higher risks," he said.