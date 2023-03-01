In Brazil's Amazon, Pará bets on bioeconomy to beat deforestation

Da Tribu's first order made about R$3,000 ($580) for the Magno family, over twice the monthly minimum wage.

"They came with their academic knowledge, and combined that with our ... knowledge of the forest," said Corina, 38. "I never expected to get R$3,000 for something in my backyard."

Pará is betting big on tiny businesses like Magno's, which form part of the state's fledging "bioeconomy".

In a race to stop the destruction of the native forests and vegetation that cover about 78% of its territory, Pará is implementing an ambitious bioeconomy plan, called PlanBio.

The aim is to generate jobs and preserve the environment by increasing support for local sustainable businesses.

Presented last November at the COP27 climate summit by Pará governor Helder Barbalho, PlanBio is estimated to cost at least R$1.2 billion ($232 million) over the next five years, funded from state and federal government coffers and external sources.

The plan is central to turning Pará - now Brazil's main emitter of planet-heating carbon dioxide (CO2) - into a carbon-neutral state, through what Camille Bemerguy, Pará's director of climate change, environmental services and bioeconomy, calls a "reconciliation" between its environmental and socio-economic challenges.

COP30 BID

Developed over two years, PlanBio aims to incentivise environmental research, development and innovation.

It wants to foster businesses that harness local biodiversity sustainably, and add value to practices like Magno's, derived from traditional and indigenous knowledge.

In January, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stood beside Barbalho to announce a bid for Belém, Pará's capital, to host the COP30 U.N. climate summit in 2025.

The bid is more than just a political nod to Pará, where Lula won the election by a comfortable margin. While not a member of Lula's Workers Party (PT), Barbalho is an ally - and his brother, Jader Barbalho Filho, is a minister in Lula's cabinet.

If Belém wins COP30, Pará would have the chance to showcase its bioeconomy to the world. But that would also mean a deadline of less than three years to meet some of PlanBio's promises.

"Three years is not a lot," conceded Bemerguy.

Pará is Brazil's second-largest state, and the Amazon region's most populous one, with about 8.7 million people.

It was responsible for almost a fifth of all climate-warming carbon emissions in Brazil in 2020, according to data gathered by the Climate Observatory, a Brazilian non-profit.

Despite a 21% drop from the year before, in 2022 about 4,141 sq km (1,599 square miles) of forest were lost in Pará - more than anywhere else in Brazil, government data shows. Trees release CO2 when they are cut down and rot or are burned.

In early February, Barbalho issued an "environmental emergency" decree for 15 cities where about three-quarters of all deforestation in the state took place between 2019 and 2021.

Brazil's former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, in office from 2019 to 2022, was accused of weakening government environmental agencies and incentivising illegal logging and mining in protected areas.

With the advent of Lula's new leftist administration, however, there is an expectation that Brazil will strengthen its fight against deforestation.

In January, just a few days into Lula's presidency, federal environmental agency Ibama launched its first raid to catch illegal loggers in Pará state.

While removing illegal loggers and miners from protected areas is necessary to curb tree loss, Bemerguy said that in the longer term, hope for Pará's forests rests on making money from them while keeping them standing.

According to a study from U.S.-based non-profit The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Pará's bioeconomy grew an average of 8.2% per year from 2006-2019 - and could increase 30 times by 2040, generating R$170 billion ($32.9 billion) in annual revenue.

That would almost double the state's current gross domestic product, noted Bemerguy.

The key to success is making activities that preserve the forest more profitable than illegal logging and mining, said Juliana Simões, deputy manager of strategy for indigenous and traditional communities at TNC Brazil.

"It will be necessary for the federal government to do its part," said Simões, who helped design PlanBio.

That means punishing illegal loggers and miners, and creating incentives for businesses that keep the forest standing while removing them for those that destroy it, she added.

AGRO-INDUSTRIES

Still, developing a thriving bioeconomy is a challenge in a poor state where about 5% of residents still lack access to electric power and 47% have no clean water at home, according to government data cited in PlanBio.

"Life was hard," remembered Dilma Lopes, the daughter of a leader at Campo Limpo, a rural community without electricity until 2008.