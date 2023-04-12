Many of us fight sleep. Here's why we should stop

The loop for sleep balances the ‘sleep drive’ with the need to be awake. When we've been awake for a long time, our sleep drive kicks in and tells us we need to sleep.

People whose lives are synchronised with their body clock signals are less fatigued, have better moods, maintain healthier weights, gain more benefit from their medications, think more clearly, and have improved long-term health outcomes, said neuroscientist Russell Foster, who heads the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute at Oxford University in the UK.

Naturally early risers, or morning ‘larks,’ do best when they can wake up early and sleep early. ‘Night owls’ do best if they can sleep until later in the morning.

But when our routines don’t match our biological cycles, the body tries to compensate using responses that evolved to help early humans survive danger, neuroscientist Foster said. It churns out stress hormones, releases hunger hormones, pumps extra sugar into the blood, and raises blood pressure.

For brief periods, this is not harmful. But when it lasts months or years, we become more vulnerable to cognitive and emotional effects and eventually to cardiovascular diseases, mental illness, diabetes, overweight, and other metabolic disorders, Foster said.

Other studies suggest we also face higher odds for divorce and road accidents.

It’s been estimated that more than half the population in industrialised societies may have circadian rhythms that are out of sync with their schedules. Globally, an estimated one in five workers does regular night shift work, according to a 2020 study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Circadian rhythms shift with age. ‘Eveningness,’ or peak alertness at night, tends to be highest in adolescence. We drift toward ‘morningness’ as we age. One consequence of this is that teachers are generally more alert in the morning, but their students are more alert in the afternoon.

A 2016 Rand Corporation report calculated that an employee who works irregular hours, commutes 30 to 60 minutes each way, and faces unrealistic time pressures at work sleeps on average about 28.5 minutes per day less than an employee who has regular working hours, commutes no more than 15 minutes one way, and is not exposed to unrealistic time pressure and other psychosocial risk factors at work.

This equates to over 173 hours of lost sleep per year.

Ideally, according to Foster and others, society would find ways to mitigate the problems caused by rigid school and work schedules.

ALL CREATURES NEED SLEEP

Researchers have recently discovered that fossilised plants living more than 250 million years ago - just as dinosaurs were starting to appear - already had circadian rhythms that drove them to fold their leaves at night and reopen them during the day.

All animals sleep, but it can look widely different depending on the species. According to a Boston University database of the sleep characteristics of 133 mammalian species, red kangaroos sleep for just under two hours in a 24-hour period, while armadillos and bats can sleep for nearly 20 hours. Some animals, including dolphins and whales, sleep unihemispherically – one half of the brain sleeps at a time to allow them to be constantly alert.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WE SLEEP

Sleep itself has cycles, in which the brain and body move through phases, marked by varying brain activity. In the deepest phases of sleep, the brain waves are slowest. The lighter phases have more rapid bursts of activity.

Our most intense dreams usually happen during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep, when brain activity, breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure all increase, the eyes move rapidly, and muscles are limp. Scientists believe dreams in REM and non-REM sleep have different content – the more vivid or bizarre dreams usually happen during REM stages.

During sleep, the brain is extremely active. In a typical night, different regions become engaged as we move through the four main stages of sleep.