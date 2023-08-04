'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Separately, an Indigenous Peoples Bill, which was submitted in 2012 and aimed to fully recognise Indigenous communities' customary rights, has not yet been voted on. It faces opposition from major parties including President Joko Widodo's PDI-P.

"We're grateful the government is returning our lands," said Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary general of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), a nonprofit that was involved in the Constitutional Court proceedings a decade ago.

"But it has not been given naturally or organically," she added. "We have had to fight very hard for this."

PROTECTING NATURAL RESOURCES AND REDUCING DEFORESTATION

Despite the challenges, "there has been a lot of progress in Indonesia over the years," according to Willem van der Muur, a Jakarta-based land tenure expert at the World Bank.

"The movement to secure land rights has been key. A lot of forest would have disappeared otherwise."

Indonesia's policy is spearheading a global surge in support for conservation led by Indigenous and local communities, who manage half the world's land and 80% of its biodiversity.

Their forests also store 37.7 billion tonnes of carbon - the equivalent of about 10 times the annual emissions generated by all industries and households in the European Union.

At the COP26 U.N. climate summit in 2021, several governments and private funders pledged $1.7 billion to support Indigenous communities in their role as "guardians of forests and nature", marking a significant shift from the past.

A 2021 report by the Rainforest Foundation Norway (RFN) found that over the previous decade, less than 1% of all climate adaptation and mitigation funding went towards projects to support Indigenous land rights and their management of forests.

Yet many studies have shown that when Indigenous peoples have land rights, they protect natural resources, and the forests under their care are less likely to be deforested.

STRUGGLE FOR LAND RECOGNITION AND RIGHTS

In the case of the Wana, who have inhabited central Sulawesi for generations, a traditional law called "lempa dua" - meaning "the balance of life" - forbids exploitation of most of the forest, other than small areas for subsistence.

"Nobody understands Mother Nature better than them," said Amran Tambaru, regional director of Merah Putih Foundation (YMP), a nonprofit that helped the Wana receive recognition.

In order to obtain customary forest recognition, communities must go through a years-long process of participatory mapping to avoid land conflicts - requiring the support of a local nonprofit - then enter negotiations with regional authorities.

But land tenure analysts say this gives regional politicians, prone to conflicts of interest, too much power - with no enforcement mechanism to regulate the process.

The Wana - whose application took several years to complete - requested 25,526 hectares of customary forest, but authorities recognised just less than a quarter of the land they sought.

"This local-national dynamic is partly why they (community-recognised forests) have not spread more," said Van der Muur of the World Bank.

There are 13.76 million hectares of potential customary forests across Indonesia - meaning that only 1% has been recognised to date, according to the Ancestral Domain Registration Agency (BRWA), a nonprofit.

"If you compare this to the number of palm oil, mining and logging permits given, it's very small," said Sombolinggi of AMAN.

Indonesia has granted 23.8 million hectares of land to palm oil plantations, 18.8 million hectares to logging concessions and 9 million hectares to mining companies, according to Nusantara Atlas, an independent deforestation monitor.

Yet Yuli Prasetyo, deputy director of the country's customary forest programme, said he expects 50 other Indigenous communities to receive recognition over the next year, with the goal of all customary forest being recognised by 2030.

"We have been progressing too slowly," added Prasetyo, who has a team of just three people to process nationwide claims.

"But I have confidence we can achieve all of that."