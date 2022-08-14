Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

"But in Saudi circles, he is seen as an innovator willing to diversify Aramco’s successful business model by pushing into chemicals, hydrogen, and decarbonising Aramco’s operations."

RECORD IPO

Under Nasser, Aramco took over Saudi petrochemical giant Sabic under its downstream drive, launched an IPO in a record $29.4 billion listing in 2019, and released the company's first report on its emissions after decades of secrecy.

The homegrown technocrat was an unknown quantity in the West. In contrast to other Aramco CEOs, he is not a product of a major U.S. university and instead climbed the company's ranks after receiving a Saudi education.

Nasser began his career as a petroleum engineer. Before becoming CEO in 2015, he held positions including vice president of upstream when he led the company's largest capital investment programme in its integrated oil and gas portfolio.

To steer the company smoothly, he has to retain the support of two of the most powerful figures in the kingdom: Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF who is also chairman of Aramco's board of directors.

"Amin absolutely runs Aramco and this is recognised by the other key players," said an industry source familiar with the matter.

Nasser has become highly popular at Aramco by promoting a decentralised culture and spending time with both leaders and workers, analysts say.

During the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, he makes a point of visiting an Aramco field or plant every evening and breaking the fast with crews. Pleasing the elite is also part of his job.

That means keeping the petrodollars flowing, including for Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's ambitious economic diversification plans, such as a $500 billion desert megacity.

"Nasser’s job is way bigger than that of the typical oil company CEO. His job is not just producing and marketing oil, but also keeping the Saudi government supplied with the revenues necessary to remain afloat," said Krane.

"The security of the Saudi royal family depends to a large extent on his success."

One of Nasser's biggest tests came in 2019 when drones and missiles struck Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil plants and halved Saudi Arabia's crude output.

The United States and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the attack. Tehran denied any involvement.

Nasser was at the Aramco emergency unit within seven minutes, said the industry source. He did not micro-manage and gave managers in the field the freedom to make decisions during a high-pressure moment.

"Despite 50% of Aramco’s operations being impacted by the attack, within a matter of a few weeks, Aramco was able to restore the bulk of its operations," said Mazen Alsudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital.