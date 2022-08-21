Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs

The bloc also aims to refill storage to 80% of capacity by Nov 1.

FRANCE

France has committed to capping an increase in regulated electricity costs at 4%. To help do this the government has ordered utility EDF , which is 80% state owned, to sell more cheap nuclear power to rivals.

New measures announced since the Ukraine crisis - such as helping companies with the cost of higher gas and power bills - bring the total cost of the government package to 25 billion-26 billion euros ($27 billion), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

French energy regulator CRE said last month it was proposing a 3.89% increase in regulated electricity sales tariffs (TRVE). The government has the ability to oppose the regulator's proposed rate hike and set new tariffs at a lower level or reject them outright.

GERMANY

German workers and families will receive extra cash, cheaper petrol and cut-price public transport tickets.

Workers who pay income tax will receive a one-off energy price allowance of 300 euros. Families will receive a one-time bonus of 100 euros per child, which doubles for those on low incomes.

Over the next few years, some 12 billion-13 billion euros per year will be allocated to subsidise renovations to old buildings.

However, German households will have to pay almost 500 euros ($510) more a year for gas after a levy was set to help utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies.

The levy, introduced to help Uniper and other importers cope with soaring prices, will be imposed from Oct 1 to April 2024.

GREECE

Greece has spent about 7 billion euros on power subsidies and other measures since September.

Subsidies, which will be incorporated into power bills, will come in at about 1.136 billion euros in August and absorb up to 90% of the rise in monthly power bills for households and 80% of the rise for small and medium-sized firms.

Greece has imposed a cap on payments to power producers to reflect their real production costs, effectively scrapping a surcharge on electricity bills, with proceeds earmarked to help it finance power subsidies.

HUNGARY

Hungary has capped retail fuel prices at 480 forints ($1.23) per litre since November, well below current market prices. The measure led to such an increase in demand that the government was forced to curb eligibility for the scheme.

Sharp rises in gas and electricity prices have also forced Hungary's government to curtail a years-long cap on retail utility bills, setting the limit at national average consumption levels, with market prices applying above that.

Hungary has also imposed an export ban on fuels and recently loosened logging regulations to meet increased demand for solid fuels such as firewood.

ITALY

The country in early August approved an around 17 billion euro aid package to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and rising consumer prices.

That comes on top of some 35 billion euros budgeted since January to soften the impact of sky-high electricity, gas and petrol costs.

Under the package, Rome extended to the fourth quarter existing measures aimed at cutting electricity and gas bills for low-income families as well as reducing so-called "system-cost" levies.

A cut in excise duties on fuel at the pump scheduled to expire on Aug 21 is set to be extended to Sept 20.

Rome is also considering preventing energy companies from making unilateral changes to electricity and gas supply contracts until April 2023, according to draft measures approved by the government in early August.