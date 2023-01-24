As Australian colleges crack down on ChatGPT, disabled students defend AI

Some professors and students argue universities should put more focus on the potential positive uses of AI tech.

"Cheating is obviously a problem," said Anna Boucher, an associate professor at the University of Sydney who uses an AI-based voice generator to deliver lectures as she has a disability that makes speaking for long periods difficult.

"But I don't think because one aspect of AI raises some concerns that we should dismiss all aspects of AI."

DISABILITY SUPPORT

ChatGPT was rolled out for free public testing on Nov 30.

It has already been banned in some public schools in New York City and Seattle, according to US media reports, while several US universities have announced plans to do fewer take-home assessments and more hand-written essays and oral exams.

More than 6,000 teachers from universities including Harvard University and Yale University have also signed up to use GPTZero, a programme that claims to detect AI-generated text, its creator Edward Tian told the New York Times newspaper.

Others take a different approach, saying universities should rethink how they teach and assess to work with new tech.

For example, educators could set students practical projects such as curating a local exhibition, said Sam Illingworth, an associate professor at Edinburgh Napier University, in an article published in The Conversation.

The benefits of AI for students with disabilities are undeniable, said Leslie Loble, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney, who works on tech and education.

"There's strengthening evidence that shows the best of these tools really can help disadvantaged students access learning in often more effective ways," she said.

Under Australian state and federal law, students with disabilities are entitled to "reasonable adjustments" in the classroom.

But according to Australian government data, 17% of people with a disability have a bachelor's degree or higher compared to 35% without.

Advocates say the divide is at least partly due to lack of accessibility and support for students with disabilities.