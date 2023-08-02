Central Europe's arms makers scramble for workers as Ukraine boosts business

Of that, Hynek estimated that supplies of military equipment to Ukraine accounted for 40% of exports.

As demand grows, the need for younger workers with technical skills will only intensify for an industry that depends on innovation to keep growing, Hynek added.

"We have an ageing population, ageing researchers, developers, innovators, and technical and natural sciences (departments) producing an absolute lack of people to use," Hynek said. "We need growth but we have nowhere to take workers from."

KEY WEAPONS PIPELINE

Czech explosives maker Explosia - which employs around 600 workers and posted a record 1.2 billion crowns ($55 million) in revenue last year - told Reuters it is expanding cooperation with local universities and speeding automation to offset a lack of workers at the company, which is known for producing the plastic explosive Semtex.

Polish military technology company WB Group started hiring women last year on a larger scale on assembly lines previously comprising mostly male workers. The company - which employs more than 2,000 staff and generated 602 million zloty ($150 million) in revenue last year - produces unmanned drones and missile systems.

"With the increase in orders we had to change the production system," the company's spokesman told Reuters.

Central Europe represents an important pipeline for Ukraine's military. Of the 29 states that supplied major weapons in 2022, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for more than 20 percent of the total Ukrainian arms imports by volume, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The Czech government said that - including weapons supplied from its own stores - the country sent military supplies worth 40 billion Czech crowns ($1.84 billion) to Ukraine in the first 12 months of the war. That included 89 tanks, 226 armored vehicles, 38 howitzers along with air defense systems, helicopters, ammunition and rockets, it said.

The Czech defense ministry told Reuters, without providing specific details, that the strongest demand from Ukraine was now for large-calibre ammunition for Soviet-era weapons along with western standard artillery, rocket propelled grenades, and tank ammunition.

The government has also started discussions about employing some of the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees - most of whom are women and children - living in the country to help companies struggling to find workers, the defense ministry said.

PITCHING PATRIOTISM

Other sectors in Poland – emerging Europe's biggest economy – and the Czech Republic have struggled in recent years to find workers: a situation that has driven up labor costs and dampened growth.

But the issue is a new one for the arms industry, where the workforce shrank in the wake of the Communist era.

Between the mid-1980s and 2000, employment in Poland's arms industry fell by 76 percent, according data cited by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

"Of course, you need raw materials and supplies but the lack of skilled workers is now the main problem hampering the expansion of production," Czech independent defense analyst Lukas Visingr told Reuters.

Poland's state-owned PGZ – which controls dozens of companies making supplies that include weapons, ammunition, armoured transporters and unmanned air systems – is targeting employees in a wide range of industries using social media ads, the group's head of human resources, Artur Zaborek, told Reuters.

The company - which employs more than 18,000 people - also plans a campaign next year aimed at convincing Poles employed in Scandinavian shipyards to return home to work on new contracts to build ships for Poland's navy using ads that highlight the opportunity to boost national defense and work closer to home, Zaborek said.

"The geopolitical situation has led to the largest armaments projects in history for the group, which means demand for skilled workers has increased dramatically," Zaborek said.