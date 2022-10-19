Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG

SOME DRILLERS FORGE AHEAD

Despite the drop in demand for greener LNG, many drillers are tamping down their methane leaks, under pressure from regulators, investors, and big customers.

About a quarter of gas drilled in the United States is being certified to reflect its improved emissions intensity, by companies like Project Canary and MiQ, according to those firms. About a third of US supply should be certified by the end of the year.

Civitas Resources Inc, a Colorado driller, for example, said it has continued to measure emissions from its operations and certify its facilities even though it stopped seeking price premiums.

“As this market evolves, we believe there will be long-term demand for certifiably cleaner natural gas products," Civitas Chief Sustainability Officer Brian Cain said.

Drillers EQT Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp are among the other US gas producers certifying supply.

But exporters of gas appear to be lagging.

To export gas, the fuel must be supercooled into LNG and then shipped across the sea, a process that produces substantial additional greenhouse gas emissions.

MiQ early this year said it expected to be certifying US LNG cargoes within months. To date, however, US LNG companies have yet to certify their facilities.

Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A, the top US LNG producer, said it has provided emissions information for all cargoes shipped since June, but has not partnered with third-party certification programs.

It declined to disclose the emissions details of its shipments.

Other US LNG suppliers, like Cove Point LNG and Cameron LNG, also said they are not certifying their cargoes.

Vincent Demoury, secretary general of the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers, said LNG exporters may be hesitating because passing on the cost of carbon offsets is difficult in a high-priced environment. But he said he expected the outlook to eventually improve.