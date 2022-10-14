Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

With those wells drying up, a sharp slowdown is inevitable, economists say, roughing the seas the world's No 2 superpower will have to navigate under Xi's next mandate.

Michael Pettis, professor of finance at Peking University in Beijing, said while many economies have followed an investment-driven development model, China's reliance on it was extreme.

"You cannot invest 40-45% of gross domestic product (GDP)forever. China has to prepare itself for many, many years of much slower but sustainable growth," Pettis said. "Those who expect the Chinese economy to be the largest in the world by 2035 will almost certainly be disappointed."

World Bank data shows investment as a share of China's GDP is almost 20 percentage points above the global average, while household consumption is almost 20 points below.

China's blistering pace of domestic investment has built the world's largest network of high-speed railways, most of the world's 10 longest bridges, the world's busiest ports but also, by some estimates, enough empty buildings to house the entire population of France.

That investment-consumption imbalance is deeper than it was in Japan in the 1980s, before its infamous "lost decades", and with China accumulating total debt worth almost three times GDP.

One former and two current Chinese government advisers saidwhile policymakers recognised the need to ramp up domestic consumption, it was seen more as a long-term goal, not an emergency.

Jia Kang, who runs the China Academy of New Supply-Side Economics, says the immediate problem was "weak confidence," including among consumers, and that investment was still needed short-term.

"If there is no investment, consumption will be like a tree without roots," said Jia, who previously led a finance ministry think tank.

China in recent months has already cut interest rates, approved infrastructure projects and given banks new quotas to fund them. To prop up the distressed property sector, many cities have reduced downpayments and eased mortgage rates.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's macroeconomic management agency, did not respond to requests for comment.

BOOM AND BUST

Decades of state ownership and central planning under Mao Zedong left China rural and impoverished, with only basic manufacturing and dire infrastructure.

In 1978, under Deng Xiaoping, China changed course, allowing more private enterprise and ownership, opening the economy to foreign trade and investment and incentivising savings.

Local governments made money leasing land to developers, which, in a rapidly urbanising China, sold ever more flats at ever higher prices.

Policy focused predominantly on supply, not demand. The government spent money on roads, railways and airports, while banks lent more to strategic, state-dominated industries than to consumers.

As China opened to the world, factories took advantage of cheap labour and special economic zones to build tight logistics chains, making the country a manufacturing superpower.

To offset cratering external demand during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, China borrowed aggressively to double down on infrastructure.

In the decade to 2020, China consumed almost 25 times more cement than the United States. By 2021, state-owned China State Railway Group had 5.92 trillion yuan ($825.66 billion) in liabilities, more than the GDP of Saudi Arabia.

In the property market, which now accounts for a quarter of China's economic activity, businesses took more risks and banks offered mortgages before flats were built, leading to massive oversupply.

Many developers, like China Evergrande, paid suppliers in commercial paper instead of cash, so when it defaulted, its supply chain collapsed.

One business owner spoke to on the condition of anonymity said his firm at its peak made 150 million yuan a year supplying promotional materials to Evergrande.

He now lives in a dormitory and earns 3,000 yuan a month working in a screw factory.