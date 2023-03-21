Syria's war shattered their lives, Turkey's quake crushed their hopes

Assad stayed in power. But hundreds, then thousands, then millions of Syrians fled north into neighbouring Turkey, where they were given temporary protection status.

As the refugee population swelled, so did their host cities.

Hotels sprung up in Antakya to host reporters and aid workers, Syrian restaurants and cafes opened in Gaziantep and dozens of Syrian civil society groups, media outlets and political organisations set up their bases in southern Turkey.

A DOUBLE BLOW

Syrian exiles sent money back to their families at home, sometimes visited them on holidays using temporary Turkish permits and organised aid distributions during the cold winter months or around Muslim holidays.

"It was as if we were running northern Syria, but remotely," said Idris," who works with Amal Organisation for Relief and Development, an NGO that helps create safe spaces for women and girls inside Syria.

But they also grew attached to their new home towns.

Alaadin, a shopkeeper from the northern city of Aleppo, said living in Gaziantep made him feel he was close to home.

"We chose it because it's close to Aleppo as an environment and as a people – to the point that we used to say Aleppo is Antep, and Antep is Aleppo," he said.

That proximity is precisely what dealt Syrians a double blow when the quakes struck.

Not only were their families in Syria once again stuck under rubble, this time thanks to the ground shaking below rather than bombs from above, but the exiled community that had been the backbone for those at home was suffering the same calamity.

The quakes killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria, including about 5,800 Syrians at home, according to government and United Nations figures, and another 4,200 in Turkey, according to the country's interior minister.

The Turkish areas hardest hit – historic Antakya, urban Gaziantep, sprawling Kahramanmaras and the smaller industrial zones sprinkled between – were the closest to the Syrian border.

The area hosted some 1.5 million Syrians, according to the UN, nearly half of the Syrian refugee population in Turkey.

BURIED IN TURKEY

For the first time, Idris's organisation had to provide help to Syrian women and girls on the Turkish side of the border too.

"Syrians will come back. Syrians are strong. But how many scars will this leave?" she said.

The quakes took the life of prominent Syrian women's rights advocate Raeifa Samie, who died in the Turkish city of Hatay. She had been a member of a committee advising peace talks on women's inclusion and was working on Syria's new constitution.

Award-winning Syrian journalist Yamaan Khatib - known for his documentaries about life in rebel-held Idlib – died alongside his wife, their three children, and his other relatives in their Hatay home as well.

Syrian aid workers lost relatives both in Syria and Turkey, or had to sleep in warehouses for days as their homes had been badly damaged.