Top manager at US firm privately sold high-tech in Russia

MANY RESELLERS

In April last year, Extreme reorganised its regional office by relocating Gusakov and a few members of its Moscow staff to Kazakhstan, according to the two people familiar with the matter. Gusakov, who joined Extreme in 2010, according to a profile published on the company’s website, retained his title as regional manager for the CIS, a group of former Soviet republics.

But on April 13, 2022, Gusakov co-founded OOO Vektor-T in the Russian city of Oryol, Russian corporate records show. He did not inform Extreme, according to the people familiar with the matter.

On Vektor-T's website, which was registered three weeks earlier, the company says it develops and produces a range of computer networking equipment for the Russian market. The business posted revenue of about $1 million last year, according to a legal filing.

Products sold by Vektor-T are manufactured in China by Yunke China Information Technology Ltd, which is better known under its DCN brand name, according to the two people familiar with the matter. Photographs obtained by Reuters of the insides of switches sold under the DCN and Vektor-T brands show that they are identical.

Gusakov and Vektor-T did not respond to questions on the use of DCN technology. DCN confirmed exporting products to Russia but declined to comment on its business relationship with Vektor-T.

In the 12 months to March 31, DCN exported at least $11 million worth of equipment to Russia, including shipments destined to Vektor-T, Russian customs records show.

DCN products contain U.S. microprocessors made by Marvell Technology Inc, based in Wilmington, DE, and Lattice Semiconductor Corp, of Hillsboro, OR, according to the two people familiar with the matter. The photographs obtained of the insides of switches sold by DCN and Vektor-T clearly show one of each.

A senior DCN executive told Reuters that the company relies on semiconductors from Marvell for some of its products, saying the US company "has many resellers in China." Regarding Lattice, the executive first said DCN uses their computer chips, but later retracted, saying the company doesn't use them. "The US technology proportion of DCN products is very small," he said.

The DCN executive declined to comment on whether the Chinese company has authorizations from Marvell and Lattice to export their products to Russia.

Marvell emailed Reuters that it does not sell to Russia and that all its distributors and their customers in China must certify that products will not be resold to Russia. A company spokesperson said Marvell had not shipped directly to DCN for 10 years but added it could not always track where its products were ending up.

"It is possible that some of the distributor's customers may further resell the products to companies to whom Marvell or its distributors have no knowledge, visibility or control," the spokesperson said.

Lattice told Reuters it stopped all sales to Russia when Ukraine was invaded and is in full compliance with U.S. export regulations. The company didn't address Reuters' questions on whether DCN was a customer.