Skilled, educated and washing dishes: how Italy squanders migrant talent

Italy, which is also contending with an exodus of skilled nationals to stronger economies, needs qualified immigrants to fill growing skilled labour shortages, many economists say. Unlike in much of northern Europe, English is not widely used in the workplace, despite being a global lingua franca.

The great majority of the country's 5 million foreign residents are unemployed or have low-skilled jobs as domestic workers, in hotels, restaurants, factories, construction or as small shopkeepers, labour ministry data shows.

DECADES-LONG STAGNATION

Italian gross domestic product has barely grown since the start of the century, after adjustment for inflation, and its labour productivity rose by just 0.4% per year between 1995 and 2021, less than a third of the EU average, Eurostat data shows.

For decades, Italian governments have failed to harness the skills of migrants and integrate them into the workforce, instead treating their arrival as a cause for alarm, said Filippo Barbera, sociology professor at Turin University.

This month, the government of right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a "state of emergency" on immigration following a sharp rise in flows across the Mediterranean.

Meloni, who has drafted tougher asylum rules since taking office six months ago, has also said she will increase channels for legal migration, though no concrete steps have been taken.

The prime minister's office and the labour ministry declined to comment for this article.

Meloni rejects the idea that more migrant workers are the answer to Italy's economic problems.

"Before we talk about immigration we should work on the possibility of involving many more women in the labour market and increasing the birth rate, these are the priorities," she told reporters last week.

In 2023, work permits will be granted to around 83,000 non-EU migrants, according to government data, less than a third of the 277,000 who applied for them.

More than half the permits handed out will be for temporary, seasonal jobs and most of the rest for unskilled work such as factory labour, with only 1,000 spots for high-skilled workers with qualifications in their countries of origin.

Many of those that do arrive are dismayed to find that having their qualifications recognised by employers is often a complicated, drawn-out affair. Most professional guilds are only open to Italian citizens, and have rigid requirements based on academic record, work experience or entrance exam.

Gustavo Garcia, a 39-year-old Venezuelan sociologist, has been in Italy for four years doing jobs such as food delivery, house painting and gardening.

His five-year master's degree in sociology obtained in Venezuela was demoted to a basic three-year Italian degree, and he is now studying at Padua University to make up for lost time.